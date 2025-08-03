Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Invests $114,000 in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,262,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 921,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 200,984 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 620,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 229,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 112,598 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 142,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXE stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

