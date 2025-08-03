Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Quad Graphics from $8.90 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Quad Graphics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quad Graphics

Quad Graphics Trading Up 7.1%

NYSE QUAD opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $288.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Quad Graphics has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Quad Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 70.06%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quad Graphics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Quad Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 1,730.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Quad Graphics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quad Graphics by 52,512.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quad Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Quad Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quad Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.