Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 15.8% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.