Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.19 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 12.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9%

IVW stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

