Powell Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Snowflake by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 60,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,513,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. UBS Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Snowflake Stock Down 8.2%

SNOW opened at $205.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $229.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $89,252.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,592.33. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $22,462,974.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,089.85. This trade represents a 37.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,697,855 shares of company stock valued at $586,415,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.