Powell Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 112,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 71,486 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Aviso Wealth Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 42,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

