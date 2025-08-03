Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 544 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 70.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $264.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.56 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.59.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

