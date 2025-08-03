Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Capmk raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,360,197. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,420. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

