Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 693,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,021,027.28. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 36,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,619,129.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,279,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,742,099.60. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,605 shares of company stock worth $20,966,005 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

