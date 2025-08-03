Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 19,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,332. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $19,866,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,243,516 shares in the company, valued at $644,356,888.56. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $210.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

