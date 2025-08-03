On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd raised its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in ON were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ON by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 146,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $10,176,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in ON by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Trading Down 3.1%
NYSE ONON opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
