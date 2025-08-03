Novus Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Novus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Novus Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.87. The company has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

