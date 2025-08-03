Novus Advisors LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Novus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Novus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

