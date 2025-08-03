Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

NYSE NVO opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

