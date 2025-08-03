Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 2.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dover by 49.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Dover by 72.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $919,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.96. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

