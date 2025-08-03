Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 1,663.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 736,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after buying an additional 499,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 982.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after buying an additional 489,811 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Biogen by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,851,000 after buying an additional 455,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $131.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $213.50.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

