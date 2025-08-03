Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 414 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after acquiring an additional 752,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,150,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,741,000 after acquiring an additional 600,696 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE KKR opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.