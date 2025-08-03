Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is JCP Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises 11.0% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Markel Group worth $17,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 210,656.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,718,000 after buying an additional 115,861 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Markel Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,891,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Markel Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,323,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,425,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,926.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,075.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,971.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,888.86.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

