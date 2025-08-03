Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 5,807 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after buying an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after buying an additional 1,358,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.