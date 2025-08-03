Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $255.18 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $254.20 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

