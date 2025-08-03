Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company stock opened at $500.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.40. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

