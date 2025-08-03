Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,726,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,754 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after purchasing an additional 277,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,164,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 214,203 shares in the last quarter.

VUSB stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

