Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $349,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.