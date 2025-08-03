Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.