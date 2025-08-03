Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 488 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $192,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

Visa Stock Down 1.9%

V opened at $338.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $625.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.51 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,913 shares of company stock worth $32,902,432 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

