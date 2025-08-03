Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,458,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,592,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,087 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

