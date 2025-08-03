Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $542.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

