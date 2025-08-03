M.D. Sass LLC Sells 11,420 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

M.D. Sass LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop makes up 1.9% of M.D. Sass LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Walker & Dunlop worth $21,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,926,000 after buying an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,226,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WD. Wall Street Zen cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.8%

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

