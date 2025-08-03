M.D. Sass LLC Acquires 12,227 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

M.D. Sass LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 5.3% of M.D. Sass LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M.D. Sass LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $60,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,865,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,094,000 after acquiring an additional 104,077 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,220,000 after buying an additional 999,522 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after buying an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,805,000 after buying an additional 1,262,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,707,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,794,000 after buying an additional 334,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

