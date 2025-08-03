LSV Asset Management Acquires 256,960 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $55,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.17. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

