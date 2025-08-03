LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,054 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $31,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after buying an additional 155,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Transdigm Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,421,979,000 after buying an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,112 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 753,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,525,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,113 shares of company stock worth $173,419,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.6%

TDG opened at $1,582.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,507.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,407.27. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,606.47.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

