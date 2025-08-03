Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $133.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $138.29.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.