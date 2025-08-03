Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6,492.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 707,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,688 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $36,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

