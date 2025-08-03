Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 80,847 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 3,381.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,847 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after buying an additional 617,801 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75,657.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,655,000 after buying an additional 311,708 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of SPMO opened at $113.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.