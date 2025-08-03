Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 80,847 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 3,381.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,847 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after buying an additional 617,801 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75,657.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,655,000 after buying an additional 311,708 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of SPMO opened at $113.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.