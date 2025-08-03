Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,508 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 656.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,508 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $674.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $705.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $652.80 and a 200-day moving average of $603.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

