Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 164,961 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 290.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,961 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,523,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,123,000 after acquiring an additional 536,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,788 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.74. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

