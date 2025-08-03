Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.96 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 51,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 17,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,287,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 120,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $223.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $145.48.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.25.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $4,092,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 399,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,325,688.65. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,181,552.34. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

