Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.7% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $711.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $692.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.74. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $745.34.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $709.00 to $717.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

