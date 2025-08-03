L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

