L & S Advisors Inc Invests $3.53 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 422,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WELL opened at $166.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.19. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $168.84. The company has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

