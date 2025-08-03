L & S Advisors Inc Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuit by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.27.

Intuit stock opened at $776.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $767.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

