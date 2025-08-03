L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,145 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

BSX stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,288 shares of company stock valued at $29,411,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

