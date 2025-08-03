Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Korn/Ferry International worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

