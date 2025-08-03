Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $785.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $715.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.58. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.