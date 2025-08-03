Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $439.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.56 and a 200 day moving average of $388.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

