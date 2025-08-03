Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 62 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $542.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $562.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.18.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

