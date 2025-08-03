Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 170,358 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3,660.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,358 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,480 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 119.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,092 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,304,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $200,933.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,015.84. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,017 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,703 in the last three months. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

