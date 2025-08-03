JCP Investment Management LLC Invests $8.23 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,000. Generac accounts for 5.1% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Generac by 42.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

Generac stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

