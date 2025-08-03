Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Generation Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Generation Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Generation Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Generation Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,374,000 after acquiring an additional 948,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after acquiring an additional 909,482 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.