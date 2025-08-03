J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $574.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $544.01 and a 200 day moving average of $510.69.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

